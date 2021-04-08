BALTIMORE (WJZ) — FEMA is providing support to families who have had to pay for funerals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will reimburse coronavirus-related funeral expenses that happened after Jan. 20, 2020.
FEMA will cover up to $9,000 per funeral.
FEMA will begin accepting applications on April 12 and families can apply for several deceased loved ones.
You need to have a death certificate and any funeral expense documentation.
The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan.
Click here for more information.
