TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools officials report intermittent Internet issues Thursday for some students and staff.
BCPS said it exceeded the firewall capacity with created an Internet outage. The systemwide outage is impacting the ability for teachers to engage virtually with students on Google Meet.
Students within the classroom environment are encouraged to turn off their cameras to relieve the strain on the firewall.
More students came back to in-person learning this week in Baltimore County.