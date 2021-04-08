BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Postal Service has learned that at least one employee at its Hampden Post Office location tested positive for covid-19 recently.
USPS cannot share details about the specific employees as ” medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances,” under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act.
To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).