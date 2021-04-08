OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have released a photo of the man arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping and assault in an effort to locate other individuals who may have interacted with him.
Jawuan Williams, 24, was arrested and charged Wednesday with kidnapping, second-degree assault and other related charges.
The alleged incident happened on Saturday, April 3, around 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Fullerton Avenue.
Police said a 12-year-old girl was walking when she was approached by the suspect who assaulted her and then pulled her into his vehicle.
The girl was able to escape from the vehicle and then flagged down a passing motorist for assistance.
The child was taken to an area hospital, treated and released. She is home recovering, according to Baltimore County Police detectives.
Williams is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.