BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are taking on the Boston Red Sox in their 2021 home opener. Follow along here for the latest updates!
Scoring Plays:
Top 1, Boston: Devers hits a two-run home run. (2-0)
Bottom 1, Baltimore: Mountcastle hits a two-run home run. (2-2)
Bottom 4, Baltimore: Severino homers to right. (3-2)
Top 6, Boston: Cordero singled to left, Vázquez scored on error, Cordero safe at second on throwing error by Mountcastle, Gonzalez safe at third on error. (4-3)
Top 7, Boston: Martinez doubled to deep center, Verdugo score. (5-3)
Gonzalez singled to left, Martinez scored, Devers to second. (6-3)
Top 8, Boston: E. Hernández homered to left (372 feet). (7-3)