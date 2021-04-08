BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are dead and two others were injured in two separate shootings overnight in East Baltimore.
A 33-year-old man died after he was shot in the 1500 block of North Broadway around 11:26 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found Georgio Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, but later died.
Police responded to a triple shooting in the 800 block of Glover Street around 12:49 a.m. Thursday after they got a ShotSpotter alert.
There they found a 30-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man all suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were all taken to area hospitals for treatment, but the 30-year-old man died from his injuries. The two others are listed in stable condition.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.