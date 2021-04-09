BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Princess is an 11-year-old cat recently put up for adoption at the MD SPCA.
She's a loving companion who will gladly jump to your lap for pets, but will be just as happy spending time with her favorite scratching post.
Loud noises can scare her, so the MD SPCA recommends a home with no children under the age of 10.
That said, she has lived successfully with other cats in a previous home.
In her later years, the MD SPCA recommends a slow transition to new living situations.
If you’re interested in adopting her, more guidelines can be found at mdspca.org/adopt.