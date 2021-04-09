COVID-19 LATESTMore Than 1.8K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, MD SPCA, Pets, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Princess is an 11-year-old cat recently put up for adoption at the MD SPCA.

She’s a loving companion who will gladly jump to your lap for pets, but will be just as happy spending time with her favorite scratching post.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Hold Press Conference On Anti-Asian Violence, Discrimination At 1:30 p.m.

Loud noises can scare her, so the MD SPCA recommends a home with no children under the age of 10.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.8K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again

That said, she has lived successfully with other cats in a previous home.

In her later years, the MD SPCA recommends a slow transition to new living situations.

MORE NEWS: U.S. Marshals Recover 18 Missing Children, Locate Dozens More In Maryland As A Part Of 'Operation Not Forgotten'

If you’re interested in adopting her, more guidelines can be found at mdspca.org/adopt.

CBS Baltimore Staff