COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Juniors Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins announced Friday they will both declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining their collegiate eligibility.
Ayala led the Terrapins averaging 15.1 points on the season. The Wilmington, Delaware native has appeared in 94 career games (81 starts) over the last three seasons, averaging 10.6 points for his career.
Wiggins averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Terrapins this season. The Greensboro, North Carolina native has appeared in 96 career games (50 starts), and reached the 1,000-point plateau in his junior season.
The deadline for an early entry player to withdraw from the NBA Draft is July 19 at 5 p.m.