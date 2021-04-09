GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — As the weather gets nicer, we all want to be outside, and for a lot of kids, that means shooting some hoops.
In Anne Arundel County, they'll be able to do just that, and it's thanks to some local police officers.
Earlier this month, the officers were on patrol near the 7600 block of McNamara Drive in Glen Burnie.
They saw some kids playing with a basketball, but there was no hoop.
That’s when the officers stepped up to help, using their arms as the hoop.
But that's not all they later returned to surprise the community with a new hoop.
The local fire department even helped install it.