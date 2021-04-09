COVID-19 LATESTMore Than 1.8K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Joshua Gibson, Missing child

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Joshua Gibson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 8 in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road.

If you see him, please call 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff