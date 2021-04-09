BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Joshua Gibson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 8 in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road.
If you see him, please call 410-307-2020.
📢 PLEASE SHARE 📢 #MISSING – 12yo Joshua Gibson was last seen around 4:30 pm on April 8 in the 6300 block of Sherwood Rd, 21239. If you have any information that may help us locate him, please call #BCoPD at 410-307-2020. ^NL #MissingPerson #Baltimore #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/MJF7ahcJeE
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 9, 2021