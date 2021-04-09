BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When you think of noise attributed to weddings, you think of laughter, tears, and music. But in about a month, any outdoor wedding or reception in the area will also have the sounds of cicadas.
Maryland is expected to be a hotspot for Brood X.READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Officers Get Basketball Hoop For Kids In Glen Burnie
An entomology professor at the University of Maryland says the bugs can be as loud as 100 decibels, the same as a lawnmower.READ MORE: Police Charges 2 Suspects In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Parking Lot Of Columbia Mall
That’s why wedding planners say they’re preparing for the disruption during any outdoor event.
“Some of the things we’ve been telling our couples to think about our things like maybe investing in a tent, and maybe talking to your DJ to make sure you have the right amplification. Cicadas are a little noisy, you want to make sure you can kind of drown out the noise,” a local wedding planner said.MORE NEWS: Maryland Native Katie Ledecky Wins 200 Free With World's Fastest Time
Another suggestion, couples should plan ahead and have multiple locations for their pictures in case their first option is, “overrun” by cicadas.