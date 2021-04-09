BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walk-up vaccinations will be available at M&T Bank Stadium starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
According to officials, 200 doses will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, except for Orioles game day.READ MORE: Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead At 99
Walk-up times and capacity are likely to change over time, officials said.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:READ MORE: Orioles Welcome Fans Back At Camden Yards After More Than 560 Days For Home Opener
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Any updates to the schedule, in addition to public transit information, can be found on the University of Maryland Medical System’s main M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site webpage.
No appointments are necessary for the walk-up slots, and individuals should be prepared to wait, officials added.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: More Than 1.2M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Cases Increase By Nearly 1.3K