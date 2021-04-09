NEW MARKET, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from New Market.
Camille Ivonne Campe, 16, of New Market, was last seen around noon Friday in the 10300 block of Hedgeapple Bend, near Lake Linganore.
Campe was last seen wearing a green T-shirt with a “peace” sign on it and shorts. She is believed to be on foot and is carrying a backpack.
If you have seen this Campe or have any information on her whereabouts, contact police immediately.