TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The last day of school for Baltimore County Public Schools students this year will be on Tuesday, June 22.
The Board of Education announced the calendar changes at its April 6 meeting.
The revised calendar reflects three emergency closure days for the 2020-21 school year.READ MORE: U.S. Marshals Recover 18 Missing Children, Locate Dozens More In Maryland As A Part Of 'Operation Not Forgotten'
The last three days of the school year will be assessment days.
- Friday, June 18 Elementary, middle, and high schools in session full day; last day of classes for Preschool-3 and PreKindergarten
- Monday, June 21 Elementary and middle schools close 3 hours early for students; high schools in session full day
- Tuesday, June 22 Last day of classes – elementary and middle schools close 3 hours early for students; high schools in session full day; last day for teachers
The last day for seniors remains Friday, May 21.