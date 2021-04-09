COVID-19 LATESTMore Than 1.8K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The last day of school for Baltimore County Public Schools students this year will be on Tuesday, June 22.

The Board of Education announced the calendar changes at its April 6 meeting.

The revised calendar reflects three emergency closure days for the 2020-21 school year.

The last three days of the school year will be assessment days.

  • Friday, June 18 Elementary, middle, and high schools in session full day; last day of classes for Preschool-3 and PreKindergarten
  • Monday, June 21 Elementary and middle schools close 3 hours early for students; high schools in session full day
  • Tuesday, June 22 Last day of classes – elementary and middle schools close 3 hours early for students; high schools in session full day; last day for teachers

The last day for seniors remains Friday, May 21.

