MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Katie Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet with the world’s fastest time this year.

The Bethesda, Maryland native touched first in 1 minute, 54.40 seconds in the outdoor pool Friday. She was well ahead of three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt, who was second in 1:58.04. Ledecky’s time tied Schmitt’s U.S. Open record set in 2012.

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Katie Ledecky competes in the Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle Final on Day Two of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Mission Viejo at Marguerite Aquatics Center at Marguerite Aquatics Center on April 09, 2021 in Mission Viejo, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ledecky’s best time in the event is 1:53.73 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she won gold.

