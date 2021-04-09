ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday he’s forming an Asian American Hate Crime Workgroup.
Former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur, who is Asian American, act as chairman of the workgroup which aims to address the rise in anti-Asian discrimination and violence.
“Words are not enough,” Hogan said. “Which is why I immediately directed Maryland State Police and all of our state law enforcement agencies to increase enhance visibility patrols and provide additional protection for [Asian American community] members. We issued awareness bulletins in an effort to ensure the safety of AAPI against further attacks. And we’ve been encouraging anyone who is a victim or as a witness a hate crime to please come forward.”
Gov. Hogan says he and First Lady Yumi Hogan have frequent discussions on this issue. He said one of his daughter’s friend’s mother was attacked at a gas station.
And another daughter's law school classmate experienced anti Asian sentiments while trying to get on a flight.
“As an Asian American, I’m grateful to Governor Hogan and the First Lady for focusing attention on the important issues of bias and violence against members of Asian American communities in our nation, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be part of the solution,” said Hur. “Conversations about subjects like race and racism can be extraordinarily awkward and difficult. But awkward and difficult and honest conversations are the only way to solve big and painful problems in our society.”
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Should You Expect A Fourth Relief Payment?