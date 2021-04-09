ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy announced Friday that select Commissioning Week events for the Class of 2021 will be held in person, culminating with a graduation and commissioning ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 28.
Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck issued the following statement in a news release:READ MORE: Companies Must Increase Cyber Security Training After Recent Ransomware Attacks In Baltimore-Area, Expert Says
“We are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person celebration of Class of 2021’s hard work and accomplishments over the last four years with their families here in Annapolis. We tried to preserve as many of the events that graduating midshipmen and their families look forward to as part of Commissioning Week while also prioritizing the health and safety of our soon-to-be graduates and their families, as well as our local community. We look forward to welcoming the families of the Class of 2021 to Annapolis in May for this joyous occasion.”READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Officers Get Basketball Hoop For Kids In Glen Burnie
A limited number of guests per member of the Class of 2021 will be invited to the Yard to attend select Commissioning Week events in the lead up to graduation, the U.S. Naval Academy said.MORE NEWS: Cicada Emergence This Summer Could Impact Outdoor Weddings, Experts Say
The Commissioning Week 2021 schedule will include as many of the traditional events as possible in the COVID-19 environment, including the Blue Angels’ rehearsal and flight demonstration, the Color Parade, and the graduation and commissioning ceremony, officials added.