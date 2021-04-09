ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Hogan will be joined by former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to announce additional actions to address the rise in anti-Asian discrimination and violence.
The press conference will be streamed live on WJZ.com.
Today at 1:30, I’ll be joined by former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to announce additional actions to address the rise in anti-Asian discrimination and violence.
Watch live via Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube: https://t.co/OZuBjuoxnP pic.twitter.com/rUvr7Py4Gw
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 9, 2021
