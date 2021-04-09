COVID-19 LATESTMore Than 1.8K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Hogan will be joined by former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to announce additional actions to address the rise in anti-Asian discrimination and violence.

