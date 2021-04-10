WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Just like that, peak bloom for the cherry blossoms has come and gone.
But now, there's a new focus on the trees and concern over their long-term future.
The Trust For The National Mall says there’s a crisis at the Tidal Basin impacting the trees.
Due to urbanization and seawater rising, some parts of the area flood daily, and the trees are literally drowning, becoming more fragile.
Now, The Trust is looking for ways to secure the basin.
Right now, there are more than 3,000 cherry trees along the Tidal Basin and The National Mmall. Twelve of them are the originals from 1912.
The average life span of the cherry trees is 40 to 50 years.