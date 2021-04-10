ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,584 new COVID-19 cases while the state positivity rate went down on Saturday, according to data from the State Department of Health.
The state has recorded 425,247 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,258 deaths, up 20 from Friday.READ MORE: Woman Dead After Crash On Pulaski Highway
Hospitalizations stand at 1,250, up 1 from the last day. Of those, there are 291 in ICU beds and 959 in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down, now at 5.4%.
Over 9 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state with 43,832 in the last day.
As of Saturday morning, 1,324,920 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,467,340 total doses, with 2,044,726 first doses and 1,183,227 second doses administered so far. Of those, 39,116 first doses and 42,591 second doses were given out in the last day.
They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 141,693 total given out so far. In the last day, they administered 13,066 doses.
The total number of one-day vaccinations is 94,773, a new one-day record according to Governor Larry Hogan.READ MORE: One Dead After Shooting In Northwest Baltimore
“We are already nearing our goal of doing 100,000 shots per day, and we have built a vast distribution network of providers ready to do much more,” said Governor Hogan. “Increasing our vaccination rate even further depends entirely on more supply, and we are facing challenges due to the federal government’s reduction of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. I want to thank all of the incredible vaccinators on the front lines who are getting shots into arms every day so we can bring this pandemic to an end.”
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,620
|(203)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|40,271
|(560)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|47,071
|(949)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|58,697
|(1,369)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,984
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,175
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,622
|(221)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,587
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|10,042
|(177)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,546
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,680
|(296)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,922
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|14,950
|(257)
|4*
|Howard
|17,891
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,254
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|67,911
|(1,445)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|79,901
|(1,379)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,780
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,555
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,495
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,000
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,632
|(263)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,207
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,454
|(93)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(61)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|22,361
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|42,256
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|77,969
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|72,872
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|63,847
|(232)
|5*
|50-59
|63,876
|(654)
|25*
|60-69
|42,863
|(1,343)
|18*
|70-79
|23,829
|(2,111)
|38*
|80+
|15,374
|(3,790)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|222,143
|(3,977)
|91*
|Male
|203,104
|(4,281)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: WATCH: Girl Challenges Pittsburgh Police Officer And Former Pitt Football Player To Race
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|127,189
|(2,863)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|10,243
|(289)
|7*
|White (NH)
|149,573
|(4,218)
|97*
|Hispanic
|65,966
|(747)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,880
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,396
|(58)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.