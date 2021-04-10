ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,584 new COVID-19 cases while the state positivity rate went down on Saturday, according to data from the State Department of Health.

The state has recorded 425,247 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,258 deaths, up 20 from Friday.

Hospitalizations stand at 1,250, up 1 from the last day. Of those, there are 291 in ICU beds and 959 in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down, now at 5.4%.

Over 9 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state with 43,832 in the last day.

As of Saturday morning, 1,324,920 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,467,340 total doses, with 2,044,726 first doses and 1,183,227 second doses administered so far. Of those, 39,116 first doses and 42,591 second doses were given out in the last day.

They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 141,693 total given out so far. In the last day, they administered 13,066 doses.

The total number of one-day vaccinations is 94,773, a new one-day record according to Governor Larry Hogan.

“We are already nearing our goal of doing 100,000 shots per day, and we have built a vast distribution network of providers ready to do much more,” said Governor Hogan. “Increasing our vaccination rate even further depends entirely on more supply, and we are facing challenges due to the federal government’s reduction of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. I want to thank all of the incredible vaccinators on the front lines who are getting shots into arms every day so we can bring this pandemic to an end.”

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,620 (203) 1* Anne Arundel 40,271 (560) 14* Baltimore City 47,071 (949) 22* Baltimore County 58,697 (1,369) 35* Calvert 3,984 (73) 1* Caroline 2,175 (22) 0* Carroll 8,622 (221) 5* Cecil 5,587 (125) 2* Charles 10,042 (177) 2* Dorchester 2,546 (49) 1* Frederick 18,680 (296) 9* Garrett 1,922 (61) 1* Harford 14,950 (257) 4* Howard 17,891 (224) 6* Kent 1,254 (43) 2* Montgomery 67,911 (1,445) 46* Prince George’s 79,901 (1,379) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,780 (40) 1* St. Mary’s 5,555 (123) 0* Somerset 2,495 (37) 0* Talbot 2,000 (36) 0* Washington 13,632 (263) 3* Wicomico 7,207 (152) 0* Worcester 3,454 (93) 1* Data not available 0 (61) 1*