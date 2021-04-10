ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan is receiving nearly $9 million in state funding.
The budget includes funds for the following projects in the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Flood Mitigation Plan:
- $5 million of newly allocated funds for the H4 project, a 15.6-acre-foot retention facility west of the intersection of Frederick Road and US 29 that takes 34 units out of the development pipeline
- $2.4 million for the H7 project, a 13-acre-foot retention facility located in the US 29/US 40 interchange
- $370,000 for the Maryland Avenue Culvert project
“Our Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan continue to move forward thanks to our incredible State partners and advocates Senator Hester and Delegate Watson,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said. “We’re also grateful to Senator Guzzone, who as the Chairman of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee has remained a dedicated partner in prioritizing millions of dollars in funding for capital priorities in Howard County.”
The funding also includes $500,000 for facade improvement at the county-owned property located at the Caplan’s building, as well as $500,000 for renovations of other county-owned buildings on Main Street, officials said.