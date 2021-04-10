COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Down
By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of Maryland could see severe weather Sunday afternoon.

There is a marginal risk for a severe thunderstorm for most of the region.

After midnight on Saturday, some showers will appear with periods of rain through about 4 a.m. or 5 a.m.

The clouds will then break up for a period of time. This is when the temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to near 80s.

WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says a line of storms will form anywhere between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There is the potential for one of those storms to become severe, producing damaging winds and perhaps some hail.

Out ahead of the front, look for a high of about 77 degrees, well about average for this time of year!

