BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of Maryland could see severe weather Sunday afternoon.
There is a marginal risk for a severe thunderstorm for most of the region.
After midnight on Saturday, some showers will appear with periods of rain through about 4 a.m. or 5 a.m.
The clouds will then break up for a period of time. This is when the temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to near 80s.
An isolated severe t-storm possible tomorrow afternoon. Tune in for your updated forecast tonight on @wjz. pic.twitter.com/NEOPKkh3JS
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) April 10, 2021
WJZ Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says a line of storms will form anywhere between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
There is the potential for one of those storms to become severe, producing damaging winds and perhaps some hail.
Out ahead of the front, look for a high of about 77 degrees, well about average for this time of year!
