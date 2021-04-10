COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly $24 million in federal funding will be going to help airports in Maryland recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will go toward enhanced cleaning and sanitization efforts and will help offset pandemic-related costs for personnel, operations and debt services.

BWI Airport will be getting the biggest chunk of the money, more than $21 million.

This is on top of more than $107 million awarded to Maryland airports last year.

