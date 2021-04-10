BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly $24 million in federal funding will be going to help airports in Maryland recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will go toward enhanced cleaning and sanitization efforts and will help offset pandemic-related costs for personnel, operations and debt services.
BWI Airport will be getting the biggest chunk of the money, more than $21 million.
This is on top of more than $107 million awarded to Maryland airports last year.
