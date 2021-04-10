COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.8K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — One man is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 12:25 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue for a man who had been found unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found medics treating a 49 year-old man who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.