BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — One man is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 12:25 a.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue for a man who had been found unresponsive.
When officers arrived, they found medics treating a 49 year-old man who had been shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.