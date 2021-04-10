BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in southeast Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police were called around 7:15 p.m. to the area of Patterson Park, McElderry and Monument streets for a report of gunshots.
Officers canvassed the area and found evidence of discharging in the 600 block of N. Bradford Avenue.
Moments later, a shooting victim walked into an area hospital. Police responded to the hospital and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to his left arm. The victim is in stable condition.
The victim told police he was riding a dirt bike in the 600 block of N. Bradford Avenue when an unknown group of juvenile males began shooting at him.
Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.