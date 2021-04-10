COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the brand new Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center.

The new state-of-the-art facility includes getting a new splash pad, swimming pool and gym.

The old center was known for its children’s theater, so the new center is the first in the city to include a full-service performance theater.

The center opened to the public Saturday.

 

