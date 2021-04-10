BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday is National Pet Day, and Route One Apparel has the perfect treat for your best friend that also helps other pets in need.
The company created "BARCS Boxes" for dogs and their owners.
It includes lots of toys, treats, accessories, and even a paw print face mask!
All of the proceeds from the sale of each $75 box will be donated directly to BARCS to help with their animal care costs in Baltimore City.
You can buy your BARCS Box online now on Route One Apparel's website.