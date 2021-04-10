POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) — There’s no question that teachers have had it tough, first being thrown into virtual learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now balancing hybrid classes.
But for one AP bio teacher in Montgomery County, none of that hard work is going unnoticed.
Recently, her class started with not a single student on-camera, but what Ms. Wendy Franklin didn't know is that's because her class was planning a special surprise thank you on the last day of class.
Some of her students at Churchill High School in Potomac say they couldn't have gotten through without her.
Ms. Franklin says she’s so proud of her class and called this the nicest thing anyone has done for her all year.