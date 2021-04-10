WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night, according to Baltimore County Police.
31 year-old Megan Frazier of the 1200 block of Fairley Way died this morning at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after she was hit by a vehicle last night.
Frazier had crossed the eastbound lanes of the 11000 block of Pulaski Highway just after 11:30 p.m. when she was struck by a 2019 Toyota Tacoma.
Frazier did not cross at the crosswalk, according to police.
The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation to determine the factors involved in this fatal crash.