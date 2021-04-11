BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night in West Baltimore.
Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim arrived for treatment. The man is in stable condition.
The victim told police he was walking in the 100 block of North Warwick Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.