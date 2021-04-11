BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a missing 12-year-old boy was found safe Saturday.
ORIGINAL POST, April 9, 2021, 2:57 p.m.: Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Joshua Gibson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 8 in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road.
If you see him, please call 410-307-2020.
