By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Joshua Gibson, Missing child

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say a missing 12-year-old boy was found safe Saturday.

ORIGINAL POST, April 9, 2021, 2:57 p.m.: Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Joshua Gibson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 8 in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road.

If you see him, please call 410-307-2020.

