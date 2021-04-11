ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,483 new COVID-19 cases with 11 new confirmed deaths reported, according to data from the State Department of Health.
The state has recorded 426,730 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,269 deaths, up 11 from Saturday.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Most Of The Region Could See Severe Storm Sunday Afternoon
Hospitalizations stand at 1,240, down 10 from the last day. Of those, there are 279 in ICU beds and 961 in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went up slightly, now at 5.41%.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,632
|(204)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|40,427
|(562)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|47,368
|(948)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|58,992
|(1,371)
|35*
|Calvert
|3,994
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,181
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,655
|(221)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,613
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|10,079
|(177)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,553
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,742
|(296)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,923
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,044
|(257)
|4*
|Howard
|17,933
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,258
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|68,042
|(1,447)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|80,109
|(1,379)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,788
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,564
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,496
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,004
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,661
|(263)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,212
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,460
|(93)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(66)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|22,503
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|42,474
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|78,242
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|73,125
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|64,062
|(233)
|5*
|50-59
|64,082
|(656)
|25*
|60-69
|42,971
|(1,348)
|18*
|70-79
|23,881
|(2,114)
|38*
|80+
|15,390
|(3,790)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|222,905
|(3,982)
|91*
|Male
|203,825
|(4,287)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|127,804
|(2,863)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|10,277
|(291)
|7*
|White (NH)
|150,113
|(4,221)
|97*
|Hispanic
|66,089
|(748)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,943
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,504
|(63)
|1*
