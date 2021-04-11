COVID-19 IN MDOver 1.4K New Cases Reported, 11 New Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPurple Playbook
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PM2021 Masters Golf Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 1,483 new COVID-19 cases with 11 new confirmed deaths reported, according to data from the State Department of Health.

The state has recorded 426,730 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,269 deaths, up 11 from Saturday.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Most Of The Region Could See Severe Storm Sunday Afternoon

Hospitalizations stand at 1,240, down 10 from the last day. Of those, there are 279 in ICU beds and 961 in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went up slightly, now at 5.41%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here are a breakdown of the numbers:

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.5K New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Down

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,632 (204) 1*
Anne Arundel 40,427 (562) 14*
Baltimore City 47,368 (948) 22*
Baltimore County 58,992 (1,371) 35*
Calvert 3,994 (73) 1*
Caroline 2,181 (22) 0*
Carroll 8,655 (221) 5*
Cecil 5,613 (125) 2*
Charles 10,079 (177) 2*
Dorchester 2,553 (49) 1*
Frederick 18,742 (296) 9*
Garrett 1,923 (61) 1*
Harford 15,044 (257) 4*
Howard 17,933 (224) 6*
Kent 1,258 (43) 2*
Montgomery 68,042 (1,447) 46*
Prince George’s 80,109 (1,379) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,788 (40) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,564 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,496 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,004 (36) 0*
Washington 13,661 (263) 3*
Wicomico 7,212 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,460 (93) 1*
Data not available 0 (66) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 22,503 (3) 0*
10-19 42,474 (6) 1*
20-29 78,242 (35) 1*
30-39 73,125 (81) 6*
40-49 64,062 (233) 5*
50-59 64,082 (656) 25*
60-69 42,971 (1,348) 18*
70-79 23,881 (2,114) 38*
80+ 15,390 (3,790) 92*
Data not available 0 (3) 0*
Female 222,905 (3,982) 91*
Male 203,825 (4,287) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 127,804 (2,863) 66*
Asian (NH) 10,277 (291) 7*
White (NH) 150,113 (4,221) 97*
Hispanic 66,089 (748) 15*
Other (NH) 19,943 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,504 (63) 1*

 

MORE NEWS: Maryland Lawmakers Override Vetoes On Sweeping Police Reform Measures

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.