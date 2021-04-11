COVID-19 IN MDOver 1.4K New Cases Reported, 11 New Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Columbia.

The fire was reported in the 8300 block of Painted Rock Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials continue their investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

