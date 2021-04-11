COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in Columbia.
The fire was reported in the 8300 block of Painted Rock Road just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Crews on scene of a house fire in the 8300 blk of Painted Rock Rd., Columbia. pic.twitter.com/8ma5cMuq9P
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) April 12, 2021
Fire officials continue their investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
