COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins Lacrosse team hasn’t lost a game in over a year.
It's been 10 wins in a row since February 18th 2020 at Villanova.
Canceled games due to the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their schedule but the second ranked team in the country only controls who they play on the field.
Saturday's win vs. Michigan was significant as Maryland was down 5 to 1 at one point during the game.
Their offense has been impressive though, going on six consecutive goal runs in every game so far this year.
In fact, the Terps used a 16-0 run to sink the Wolverines 18 to 12 led by Jared Bernhardt and Anthony Demaio.
Another Big 10 conference matchup will play out next Sunday April 18th vs. Ohio State in College Park.