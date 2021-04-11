COVID-19 IN MDOver 1.4K New Cases Reported, 11 New Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By Max McGee
Filed Under:consecutive wins, Maryland men's lacrosse, Terps, Terrapins

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins Lacrosse team hasn’t lost a game in over a year.

It’s been 10 wins in a row since February 18th 2020 at Villanova.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Parts Of State

Canceled games due to the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their schedule but the second ranked team in the country only controls who they play on the field.

PISCATAWAY, NJ – MARCH 28: Maryland Terrapins attakman Jared Bernhardt (1) controls the ball during the college lacrosse game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins on March 28, 2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saturday’s win vs. Michigan was significant as Maryland was down 5 to 1 at one point during the game.

READ MORE: Katie Ledecky Dominates 1,500 Freestyle At California Meet

Their offense has been impressive though, going on six consecutive goal runs in every game so far this year.

In fact, the Terps used a 16-0 run to sink the Wolverines 18 to 12 led by Jared Bernhardt and Anthony Demaio.

MORE NEWS: 'Clear the Capitol,' Pence Pleaded, Timeline Of Riot Shows

Another Big 10 conference matchup will play out next Sunday April 18th vs. Ohio State in College Park.