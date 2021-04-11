COVID-19 IN MDOver 1.4K New Cases Reported, 11 New Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire, Drowning, Lake Roland, person in the water

BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County emergency crews are searching Lake Roland after a report came about a person who may have gone under the water.

Baltimore County Fire Director Tim Rostkowski said the search has been underway for a little over an hour in the 1000 block of Lakeside Drive.

Eyewitness tell fire officials a man may have jumped from the Light Rail bridge.

Special operations crews, including divers from Middle River Volunteer Fire and Rescue, continue to search the water.

More details are expected within the hour.

CBS Baltimore Staff