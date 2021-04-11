BROOKLANDVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County emergency crews are searching Lake Roland after a report came about a person who may have gone under the water.
Baltimore County Fire Director Tim Rostkowski said the search has been underway for a little over an hour in the 1000 block of Lakeside Drive.
Eyewitness tell fire officials a man may have jumped from the Light Rail bridge.
Special operations crews, including divers from Middle River Volunteer Fire and Rescue, continue to search the water.
Update search and rescue operation at #LakeRoland in #Brooklandville: eyewitness saw an adult male jump from the Light Rail bridge in the park and did not see him surface. Special Ops Crews, including divers from Middle River Volunteer Fire & Rescue are continuing search. ^TR pic.twitter.com/2trPtUOLfG
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 11, 2021
More details are expected within the hour.
