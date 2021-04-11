BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — One man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 11:06 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of North Charles Street for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located a 31 year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.