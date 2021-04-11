BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As millions participated globally in the annual Jewish Volunteer Connection’s “Good Deeds Day,” a Maryland group did its part Sunday by cleaning up the Hebrew Friendship Cemetery in East Baltimore.
Volunteers removed bags of trash, a tire and some wooden sign posts.
“Cleaning up the cemetery and showing them respect is very important,” said volunteer Jeremy Diamond.
Good Deeds Day is a global international day of service that unites millions of volunteers around the world.
“These are our ancestors,” added Erica Bloom, the deputy director of the Jewish Volunteer Connection, “and while they’re gone, we still want to honor them.”
The JVC has seen an increase in people wanting to volunteer as a result of the spring weather. Bloom said more people are getting vaccinated, which allows the JVC to hold events like this safely.
"Throughout the year, we're engaging people in engaging in volunteerism and this is one of our large days of service," Bloom said. "We continue to host these days of service throughout the pandemic and we continue to do it safely."
Volunteers also made paper lunches and masks for students heading back to school.