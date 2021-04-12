WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were charged in a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in Windsor Mill Saturday evening.
Melvin Deandre Turnipseed, 18, and 20-year-old Deandre James Turnipseed, both of the unit block of Bush Mill Court in Milford Mill were charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery and other charges.
Police said the victim arranged to meet the suspects in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue. That's where she was robbed and shot in the lower body around 6:30 p.m.
She was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.
Both suspects are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bail statuses pending bail review hearings.