ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more mass vaccination sites are opening Monday in Maryland as the state moves into Phase 3.
The new sites will open at Frederick Community College and Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
This as anyone 16 years old and older is eligible to be vaccinated around the state — and not just at the state operated vaccination sites.
As of Monday, 1,391,323 Marylanders are fully vaccinated.
