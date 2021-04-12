COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases Reported As Maryland Enters Phase 3 Of Vaccination Plan
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more mass vaccination sites are opening Monday in Maryland as the state moves into Phase 3.

The new sites will open at Frederick Community College and Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

This as anyone 16 years old and older is eligible to be vaccinated around the state — and not just at the state operated vaccination sites.

As of Monday, 1,391,323 Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

