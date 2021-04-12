COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases Reported As Maryland Enters Phase 3 Of Vaccination Plan
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was shot in his leg and buttocks late Sunday in northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Belair Road after they received a Shot Spotter alert around 10:29 p.m.

They found the man wounded. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The man told police he was shot by a suspect who was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, white sneakers and had a black bag on his left side.

Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

