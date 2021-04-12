OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl Monday.
Brittany Brodie was last seen more than a week ago, on April 3, in the 7300 block of Linden Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
She is 5-foot tall and weighs 130 pounds.
If you have any information that can help, please call 410-307-2020.
