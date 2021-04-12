BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Something new is coming to the Avenue in Hampden, and it’s just in time for summer!
"Baltimore In A Box Ice Cream" is coming soon, right next to Cafe Hon.
Last August, they announced a collaboration with "Cream Cruiser" to create 10 ice cream flavors inspired by Baltimore.
It includes things like “I’m So Crabby” which features Utz Crab Potato Chips and vanilla ice cream. Also, “Summer In Charm City” which is an egg custard and marshmallow ice cream.
You could get pints of the ice cream at Baltimore In A Box but this new spot will likely be more like a traditional ice cream shop.