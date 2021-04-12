ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more mass vaccination sites will open in Maryland at Frederick Community College and at the Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium as the state moves into Phase 3 Monday.
This comes as Maryland added 985 new COVID-19 cases Monday with 15 more deaths.
The state has recorded 427,715 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,284 deaths.
Hospitalizations stand at 1,233, down 7 from the Sunday. Of those, there are 275 in ICU beds and 958 in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went up slightly, now at 5.6%.
As of Monday morning, 1,391,323 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,475,474 total doses, with 2,084,151 first doses and 1,226,461 second doses administered so far. Of those, 10,620 first doses and 15,916 second doses were given out in the last day.
They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 164,862 total given out so far. In the last day, they administered 14,659 doses.
Anyone 16 or older can get a vaccination at all providers in Maryland.
Here are a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,636
|(204)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|40,489
|(562)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|47,579
|(950)
|22*
|Baltimore County
|59,201
|(1,373)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,003
|(73)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,186
|(22)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,669
|(221)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,636
|(125)
|2*
|Charles
|10,094
|(177)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,557
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|18,791
|(296)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,923
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,107
|(257)
|4*
|Howard
|17,967
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,261
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|68,144
|(1,447)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|80,228
|(1,379)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,791
|(40)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,578
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,501
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,011
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,678
|(263)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,223
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,462
|(93)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(77)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|22,594
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|42,624
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|78,423
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|73,291
|(81)
|6*
|40-49
|64,205
|(233)
|5*
|50-59
|64,207
|(657)
|25*
|60-69
|43,057
|(1,355)
|18*
|70-79
|23,914
|(2,118)
|38*
|80+
|15,400
|(3,794)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|223,428
|(3,987)
|91*
|Male
|204,287
|(4,297)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|128,250
|(2,864)
|66*
|Asian (NH)
|10,304
|(291)
|7*
|White (NH)
|150,433
|(4,224)
|97*
|Hispanic
|66,191
|(748)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|19,987
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,550
|(74)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.