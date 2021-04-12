ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two more mass vaccination sites will open in Maryland at Frederick Community College and at the Navy-Corps Memorial Stadium as the state moves into Phase 3 Monday.

This comes as Maryland added 985 new COVID-19 cases Monday with 15 more deaths.

The state has recorded 427,715 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 8,284 deaths.

Hospitalizations stand at 1,233, down 7 from the Sunday. Of those, there are 275 in ICU beds and 958 in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went up slightly, now at 5.6%.

As of Monday morning, 1,391,323 Marylanders are fully vaccinated. They have administered 3,475,474 total doses, with 2,084,151 first doses and 1,226,461 second doses administered so far. Of those, 10,620 first doses and 15,916 second doses were given out in the last day.

They also continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, with 164,862 total given out so far. In the last day, they administered 14,659 doses.

Anyone 16 or older can get a vaccination at all providers in Maryland.

Here are a breakdown of the numbers:

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,636 (204) 1* Anne Arundel 40,489 (562) 14* Baltimore City 47,579 (950) 22* Baltimore County 59,201 (1,373) 35* Calvert 4,003 (73) 1* Caroline 2,186 (22) 0* Carroll 8,669 (221) 5* Cecil 5,636 (125) 2* Charles 10,094 (177) 2* Dorchester 2,557 (49) 1* Frederick 18,791 (296) 9* Garrett 1,923 (61) 1* Harford 15,107 (257) 4* Howard 17,967 (224) 6* Kent 1,261 (43) 2* Montgomery 68,144 (1,447) 46* Prince George’s 80,228 (1,379) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,791 (40) 1* St. Mary’s 5,578 (123) 0* Somerset 2,501 (37) 0* Talbot 2,011 (36) 0* Washington 13,678 (263) 3* Wicomico 7,223 (152) 0* Worcester 3,462 (93) 1* Data not available 0 (77) 1*

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 22,594 (3) 0* 10-19 42,624 (6) 1* 20-29 78,423 (35) 1* 30-39 73,291 (81) 6* 40-49 64,205 (233) 5* 50-59 64,207 (657) 25* 60-69 43,057 (1,355) 18* 70-79 23,914 (2,118) 38* 80+ 15,400 (3,794) 92* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 223,428 (3,987) 91* Male 204,287 (4,297) 95* Unknown 0 () 0* By Race and Ethnicity MORE NEWS: Police Searching For Missing 79-Year-Old Woman In Baltimore Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 128,250 (2,864) 66* Asian (NH) 10,304 (291) 7* White (NH) 150,433 (4,224) 97* Hispanic 66,191 (748) 15* Other (NH) 19,987 (83) 0* Data not available 52,550 (74) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.