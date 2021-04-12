BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a possible road rage incident that turned deadly near a busy highway exit in Baltimore after a third car crashed into another car, killing 21-year-old Haley Herron over Easter weekend.

“No one knows what exactly went on,” said Heaven Herron, Haley Herron’s sister.

“She just had such a good soul and personality, and it’s just a tragedy honestly,” said Alexis Rivaya, Herron’s cousin.

On April 3rd, around 1 in the morning, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Collision Reconstruction Unit says Herron was involved in a car accident on I-95 north near exit 52 for Russell Street.

Investigators say three cars were involved in the crash, Herron’s red Honda Civic, a white truck and a white car. Officials believe a possible road rage incident between Herron’s car and the white truck ended in a crash, when the third vehicle, the white car, hit Herron in her Honda Civic.

“Something happened between Haley’s car and the white truck, and it caused Haley’s car to spin out on the highway… and since she was sideways, the other car t-boned her directly in the driver’s door,” said Heaven Herron.

Herron’s family says Haley was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.

“You’re trying to grieve but you also don’t know what happened to her… so it’s really hard,” said Destiny Herron, Haley Herron’s cousin.

Now, they just want answers.

“Just think about it if it was your family. We all want to know what happened, we deserve that closure,” said Samantha Fuhr, Haley Herron’s sister. “Just say something because we know the ending part of it, but we want to know what happened in the beginning to cause it.”

Fuhr says police are searching for the driver of the white truck involved in the possible road rage incident. Anyone that witnessed the crash or these cars traveling before the crash is urged to contact MDTA police at 410-916-7532.