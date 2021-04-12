WOODLAWN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are releasing more information about the barricade situation that happened last week in Woodlawn.
Just after 2:30 p.m. on April 7, 47-year-old Boris E. Shchegal was arguing with someone when he allegedly pulled out a knife from his waistband and threatened to kill a person.
The victim escaped the home and called police for help. Shchegal barricaded himself in the home for several hours, police said.
He was apprehended safely and taken to an area hospital. He is being held on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.