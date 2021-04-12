COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 900 New Cases Reported As Maryland Enters Phase 3 Of Vaccination Plan
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:DUI crashes, Impaired Driving, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police troopers responded to 17 suspected impaired driving crashed over the weekend.

According to tweet, MSP said seven of the crashed involved multiple vehicles and two crashes involved injuries.

State police remind motorists if they see or suspect an impaired driver to call 911.

