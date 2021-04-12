BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police troopers responded to 17 suspected impaired driving crashed over the weekend.
According to tweet, MSP said seven of the crashed involved multiple vehicles and two crashes involved injuries.
State police remind motorists if they see or suspect an impaired driver to call 911.
Over the weekend, @mdsp troopers responded to at least 17 suspected impaired driving crashes. Of those, seven involved multiple vehicles and two led to people being transported to the hospital. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, don't hesitate to call 911. @zerodeathsMD pic.twitter.com/0bnlEnFJE3

— MD State Police (@MDSP) April 12, 2021
— MD State Police (@MDSP) April 12, 2021
