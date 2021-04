Matt Del Negro On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Aldis Hodge Carries Himself With Such Gravitas'Season 2 of "City on a Hill" is back on Showtime and series regular Matt Del Negro shares what it's like to work with Kevin Bacon. Plus, he discusses his favorite memories from "The Sopranos."

Tiffany Haddish And Lilly Singh Come On Down To 'The Price Is Right At Night'CBS’ top-rated daytime game show The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, returns to primetime this spring on the CBS Television Network when The Price Is Right At Night welcomes Tiffany Haddish and Lilly Singh to “Come On Down” and play alongside contestants for charity.

Gabby Barrett And Jimmie Allen Named ACM New Artists Of The YearThe winners of the 2021 ACM New Artist categories were announced earlier today.

Adhir Kalyan And Parker Young Describe 'United States Of Al' As A 'Heartfelt' American StoryAdhir Kalyan and Parker Young discuss the latest episode of 'United States Of Al' coming to CBS and Paramount+.

Jack Carr On 'The Devil's Hand': 'I Was Researching About The Weaponization Of Infectious Diseases Before COVID Hit'The former Navy SEAL and New York Times bestselling author discusses his new thriller about what the enemy has learned about us since 9/11.

WATCH: Drywaller Danny Returns On An All-New 'Tough As Nails'Drywaller Danny makes his triumphant return on an all-new 'Tough As Nails.'