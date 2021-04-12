BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is adding a pilot program through the Department of Public Works in hopes of making the city’s streets cleaner.
The goal is to cut down on illegal trash dumping, and will use the community to do it. The program is hiring three community members to clean up portions of Northeast Baltimore.
They will get paid $15 an hour and will later get training to become full-time employees of DPW.
If the pilot program is successful, the city will consider moving this to other neighborhoods in the city.