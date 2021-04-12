BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman, Frieda Morton.
She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Homestead Street.
At the time of her disappearance, Morton was wearing a grey fleece jacket, purple pants, a black fanny-pack around her waist and black and grey sneakers.
She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 153 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Freida Morton is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.