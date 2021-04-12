PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — There are more than 100 suggestions on what to rename an Anne Arundel County middle school.
The school board created a committee to suggest a new name for George Fox Middle School, citing the namesake's racist past.
The public submitted 105 suggestions, which the school board will review Wednesday. Voting for the name will start next Monday, April 19 and go through the following Friday.
Families who attend six schools in the Northeast cluster will be able to vote on the name and have one vote per student or ID number.
The board is scheduled to consider the naming recommendation in May.