BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in a Southwest Baltimore home earlier Monday afternoon.
Police received information at around noon that a woman had been stabbed in her home in the 4400 block of Manorview Road. Southwest District officers responded to the home for a well-being check. The officers, along with firefighters went into the home and found a woman's body.
She was found with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Detectives are questioning a potential suspect.
Anyone with information about this murder investigation is asked call detectives at (410) 396-2100.